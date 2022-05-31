In Arizona’s Desert: Mega Project Creates Accidental Forest Refuge May 31, 2022

Swale: low or hollow place, especially a marshy depression between ridges.

I stumbled on the channel of Andrew Millison, a permaculture instructor at Oregon State University. He’s got some very interesting material like this, that I’m going to be delving into. Nice follow on to the water harvesting post from a few days ago.

A lot of folks working on figuring this out, using technology often informed by indigenous techniques.

CORRECTIONS AND CLARIFICATIONS 1) MATH IS CORRECT: What I said was: “It was started in 1973, the year I was born, and it was completed in 1993. So this is about 30 years of this canal being here”. This canal has been here since 1993. It is now 2022. That’s about 30 years that this canal has been here. 2) The yearly evaporation from the canal is 5 billion gallons, not 5 million gallons. 3) The CAP doesn’t supply 80% of Arizona’s population. It reaches 80% of Arizona’s population. These are two different things. Sorry about that!!!