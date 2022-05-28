Australia Turns Toward Climate Action. Will it Make a Difference? May 28, 2022

Jim Molan says his "mind is open" on the issue of human-induced climate change. Renowned climate scientist Michael Mann responds. #QandA pic.twitter.com/R3i7RJXtTr — QandA (@QandA) February 4, 2020

Above, Michael Mann spent a sabbatical year in Australia and, as well as being witness to a catastrophic series of fires and floods – aggressively promoted climate science in numerous TV appearances, as above. Whatever the reason, Australians made a sharp turn away from climate denying PM Scott Morrison in a recent election, and toward a science based policy on climate.

Does it show a larger shift in Western democracies, and can it still make a difference?

Politico:

Climate change is heating up elections — and the right is getting torched.

Voters in Australia dumped Scott Morrison’s Liberal-National government from power on Saturday in what has been dubbed the country’s “climate election.” High-profile Liberals were driven from the party’s inner-city heartlands losing six seats to pro-climate independents and at least one to the Greens.

New Labor Prime Minister Anthony Albanese flew to Japan Monday to meet leaders from the Quad — a grouping including Australia, India, Japan and the U.S. — bearing a message: “There’s a new government in Australia, and it’s a government that represents a change in terms of the way that we deal with the world on issues like climate change.”

Below, Prior to the election, Australian media devoted a lot of serious attention to climate science myth busting.

The role climate plays in Australia’s politics is extreme, but not unique. Climate change is emerging as an electoral issue and other governments also risk being hurt or outflanked on the left by voters who want further-reaching climate action.

In Germany, the center right was sideswiped by a Green wave. Britain’s governing Tories are being pressured by climate rebels on the party’s right wing. In France, it’s a problem for the center. In the U.S., Joe Biden looks set to suffer.

That’s why Australia’s election is a warning to “center-right parties worldwide,” said John Flesher, the international spokesperson for the U.K. Conservative Environment Network, a pressure group that aims to promote environmentalism within the Tory party. “Voters of all stripes want politicians to act decisively to tackle climate change.”

Down Under, Morrison’s undoing is being parsed more bluntly.

“They tried to bullshit their climate policies and they got punished,” said Richie Merzian, a former Australian diplomat who is now director of the climate and energy program at the Australia Institute.

It’s the most dramatic example in a series of recent elections in which climate has played a role.