Not Just Trucks: How Diesel Prices Stoke Inflation May 27, 2022

I’ve posted a lot about the price of natural gas, which has been jacked up following the Covid recovery and the Ukraine invasion – but another big driver of the price pressures people are feeling is diesel. Again, correct me if I’m wrong, but a commodity price set globally, not locally.

One more example of why continued reliance on globally priced fossil fuels is a mistake, but also an example of the parts of the economy that will be most difficult to decarbonize. For shipping, there are many examples now of all-electric ferries, which have relatively short runs and can recharge frequently. Replacement fuels for things like barges on the Mississippi, or ocean going freighters, are harder to make out.

Hydrogen fuel cells comes to mind as a possibility, but that suggests a pretty long turnover time.