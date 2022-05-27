El Nino Cycle Key to Hurricanes May 27, 2022

WFLA Tampa:

There is arguably nothing more influential in determining how active the Atlantic hurricane season will be than El Niño and La Niña. La Niñas typically cause more active seasons than El Niño; but how much more active?

An exclusive Max Defender 8 analysis reveals the difference is even more shocking than previously thought, with La Niñas producing triple the number of hurricanes over the past 30 years.

The image above shows a direct comparison between all hurricane tracks during nine La Niña seasons – the top image – and during nine El Niño seasons – the bottom image. The difference is stark.

