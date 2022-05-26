THINC Interview: Dr. Jeff Masters on Hurricanes 2022 May 26, 2022

Going to be breaking out more of my conversations with scientists in what I call the THINC (This Is Not Cool) interviews.

Starting here with Jeff Masters. Jeff and I have known each other for more than a decade, and as a former hurricane hunter, Yale Climate Connections colleague, (and fellow Wolverine), Jeff has been my go-to guy for extreme events of all kinds.

We had a great talk earlier today, and I’ll be digging out more through the weekend.