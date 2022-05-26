Republicans: If You Don’t Like Something, Shoot it May 26, 2022

Joe Manchin campaign ad from 2010 was the first one I can remember where the tough guy politician pulls out a gun and symbolically shoots something his pollsters tell him target voters don’t like.

It’s kind of the same logic thread that leads to “can’t we drop a nuke on a hurricane?”

Since then it’s been kind of a thing. In MTG’s case below, the target is a car that gets good mileage – weirdly labeled “socialism”.

That said, there’s this today:

MANCHIN on gun talks: “I’ve never been in this frame of mind, I can't get my grandchildren out of my mind.”



Manchin said talks this time around feel very different. — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 26, 2022