Local TV Sting Operation Snares Solar Scammers in Atlanta May 25, 2022

I’ve posted recently on rooftop solar scammers that operate across the country.

Above and below, an Atlanta TV station investigated claims vs performance of some of those shady solar installers (who constantly bombard my YouTube feed with come ons).

Below, key indicator that your installer may be a scammer.

“Powerhome Solar”, recently renamed “Pink Energy” CEO Jayson Waller stands tall with President Trump.