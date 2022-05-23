Texas Experts Grade Grid Performance May 23, 2022

Good short summaries from local Texas media on current status of the giant, and vulnerable, ERCOT electric grid. Looks like the system has made it through the current heat wave without major dislocations. Can they withstand the summer peak?

The stability of Texas power supply has emerged as an issue in the current Texas gubernatorial campaign, following several weeks of near shortages in a record May heatwave. Texans still stinging from the February 2021 blackouts, caused largely by the failure of gas supplies and gas generators.