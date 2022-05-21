Climate Politics: Australia’s Pro Coal PM is Gone

May 21, 2022

Above, Scott Morrison famously brought a lump of coal into Australia’s Parliament, prior to becoming Prime Minister.

Washington Post:

Australia delivered a stinging defeat to the country’s ruling conservative coalition on Saturday in what amounted to a personal rebuke of Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s abrasive brand of leadership.

The result paves the way for opposition leader Anthony Albanese to become the next prime minister. But it was unclear whether his center-left Labor Party would win an outright majority or be forced to negotiate with a handful of independent and Greens candidates elected on platforms of combating climate change.


Independent and Greens candidates appeared on track to win around a dozen seats — thanks, in part, to a focus on climate change, an issue that exit polling suggested was on many voters’ minds.

“I think there was a real attempt from Liberal and Labor to bury it as an election issue,” Greens leader Adam Bandt told the ABC. “And we were really clear about the need to tackle climate by tackling coal and gas.”

Zali Steggall, an independent who retained her seat on Sydney’s north shore, said a failure to address climate change had hurt both major parties.

“Climate change simply did not feature in the policies and platforms from the major parties and in particular from Scott Morrison,” she said. “It’s like he forgot that over the last three years, we were ravaged by bush fires and floods and somehow, it was swept under the carpet.”

  1. Brent Jensen-Schmidt Says:

    May 21, 2022 at 10:08 am

    Impressively quick Greenperson,
    Climate change was about the top concern according to polling which is loverly. Hopefully action will result.

