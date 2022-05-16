With Inflation, Are Renewables Still Competitive?

Higher solar PV & wind costs are here to stay in 2022 & 2023, due to elevated commodity & freight prices. But these high costs don’t challenge renewables’ competitiveness. Prices for natural gas & other fossil fuels alternatives are rising much faster → https://t.co/kUrMUA5PYl pic.twitter.com/bvdcuXD0mG

Renewable electricity capacity additions broke another record in 2021 and biofuels demand almost recovered to pre-Covid levels, despite the continuation of logistical challenges and increasing prices. However, the Russian Federation’s (hereafter, “Russia”) invasion of Ukraine is sending shock waves through energy and agriculture markets, resulting in an unprecedented global energy crisis. In many countries, governments are trying to shelter consumers from higher energy prices, reduce dependence on Russian supplies and are proposing policies to accelerate the transition to clean energy technologies.