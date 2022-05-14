Texas Heat Crisis Knocks More Thermal Plants Offline. Energy Transition Now an Election Issue. May 14, 2022

Spring is usually time when generators on the Texas Grid (the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT) can take thermal power plants offline and do maintenance before the heatwaves and expected peak demand periods of summer.

But with climate change, those heat waves are coming hotter and sooner than in the past. This week the grid operators pleaded with power providers to bring those plants back on line, perhaps before they were ready, as heat soared to records across the state.

There have been problems. More than one fire broke out at coal plants near Houston. Wind and solar have been steady, and hopefully will stay that way. On Friday things got worse as more thermal plants broke.

Texans still have fresh memories of the grid collapse of winter 2021 (see below) which was largely a function of gas failure, but also coal and nuclear breakdowns. And there’s an election coming, in which challenger democrat Beto O’Rourke has been making the power grid an issue.

Houston Chronicle:

Texans are again being asked to scale back their electricity consumption after six power generators went offline Friday amid unseasonably hot weather and strong demand for energy, according to the Electric Reliability Council of Texas.

ERCOT said the failures resulted in the loss of approximately 2,900 megawatts of generating capacity One megawatt is about enough electricity to power 200 homes on a hot day.

Abbott had ERCOT hold this until after 5 on a Friday because he wants to bury it.



He doesn't want Texans to know that he STILL can’t keep the power running in the energy capital of the world.



When I’m governor, we’ll fix the grid, lower energy bills and put people over profits. https://t.co/ysoQdV5qfB — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 13, 2022

Prices climbed quickly in wholesale electricity markets Friday afternoon and into the evening, running as high as $5,000 per megawatt hour, according to ERCOT. Wholesale prices typically average around $30 per megawatt hour.

Wholesale electricity prices typically average around $30 per megawatt hour.



They’re now at more than $5,000 per megawatt hour.



When you get your electricity bill next month, blame Greg Abbott who still hasn’t fixed the grid. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 13, 2022

ERCOT asked that Texans keep their thermostats set above 78 degrees and avoid using large appliances such as dishwashers or dryers during peak hours of 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. this weekend, with temperatures again forecast for the 90s.

Last week, the agency warned of potential issues with the electric grid as temperatures around the state climbed to near-record highs. The agency has faced criticism and lawsuits since the Texas electric grid failed during last year’s winter storm that left millions without power for days at a time.

At least 246 people died as a result of that power failure, though some estimates of the death toll have been more than double that number.

Friday was the third time since the freeze of 2021 that ERCOT has issued notices asking households and businesses to conserve because of tight power supplies. The grid manager issued one last April when a high number of power plants went offline and demand rose higher than expected. Another one, which lasted for five days in mid-June, was sparked after about 15 percent of the system’s generating capacity went offline, while demand inched toward a record 73,000 megawatts.

With unusually hot weather forecast, ERCOT last week asked generators to put off scheduled maintenance and keep power plants operating to meet the high demand. Power consumption on Monday reached 71,000 megawatts, a record for May.

I will fix the grid. — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 14, 2022

Bloomberg:

On Thursday, the Public Utility Commission of Texas expressed concern that generators haven’t had enough time to perform seasonal maintenance ahead of summer. The risk: summertime maintenance amid stronger heat can lead to supply shortages and potentially rolling blackouts.

The spring maintenance season typically ends in late May, but outages this year will likely slip into the first half of June, said Michele Richmond, executive director of Texas Competitive Power Advocates, a generator industry group.

Texas is already experiencing heat. The high in Houston on Friday reached 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33.3 degrees Celsius), six degrees above average, according to AccuWeather. Widespread heat is expected to intensify over the weekend and next week, according to Ercot. Highs of 95 to 105 degrees will be common next week, with places in West Texas reaching 110 degrees.

The solutions are clear but we need a governor who puts people over profit:



-Weatherize the grid

-Connect to the national grid

-Build out transmission/storage

-Expand energy efficiency

-Stop price gouging

-Provide energy bill relief

-Install an independent market monitor for gas — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) May 14, 2022

More details here:

Today ended up more eventful than expected, with prices hitting $5,000/MWh across ERCOT. Why?

1. Not unexpected demand; peaked at 65 GW, below forecast. Monday hit 71 GW.

2. Slow afternoon winds (as expected)

3. 6 plants tripped offline (which?!), while many others already down https://t.co/WYPz326koA — Daniel Cohan (@cohan_ds) May 14, 2022

Here we go again. Plenty of power to spare, including lots of wind and solar, but bottlenecks getting it to Houston after the Parish coal plant fire.https://t.co/RLafCFPOpG pic.twitter.com/tkGcYobQjb — Daniel Cohan (@cohan_ds) May 11, 2022

Below, experts on the Valentine’s Day blackout of 2021.