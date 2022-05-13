Sh*t Show: Solar Tariffs Could Stall Critical Transition

Right now solar projects across the US are stalled as @CommerceGov investigates a trade issue requested by a single company. As we wait, our solar industry is getting killed & our transition to clean energy is threatened. We need to speed things up. The climate crisis can’t wait. pic.twitter.com/jnsPReoBiN

Come on, people.

I posted earlier this week about this shit show.

Canary Media:

The actions of a tiny equipment supplier are leading to tens of gigawatts of solar power not being deployed in the U.S. The solar-panel manufacturer Auxin Solarfiled a trade complaint earlier this year that triggered an investigation by the U.S. Commerce Department into whether tariffs should be imposed on solar modules imported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, which have been supplying about 80 percent of the solar panels installed in the U.S.