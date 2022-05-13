Senator Whitehouse: What is a ZetaJoule?

with Peter Sinclair
To understand how much climate change is warming our oceans, you need to understand what a zettajoule is. Here’s the breakdown: pic.twitter.com/1kYrjlEugP— Sheldon Whitehouse (@SenWhitehouse) May 12, 2022
To understand how much climate change is warming our oceans, you need to understand what a zettajoule is. Here’s the breakdown: pic.twitter.com/1kYrjlEugP
We know that Sen. Whitehouse espouses taxing carbon emissions and returning most of the revenues to the public. It’s better to mention solutions when describing problems, as people are more receptive to that kind of messaging. “Keep hope alive…”
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 8,078 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!
May 13, 2022 at 11:25 am
We know that Sen. Whitehouse espouses taxing carbon emissions and returning most of the revenues to the public. It’s better to mention solutions when describing problems, as people are more receptive to that kind of messaging. “Keep hope alive…”