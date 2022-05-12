Planet Could Bust 1.5 ° C Barrier Soon. Don’t Read Too Much into It May 12, 2022

Seems to be that time of the year again. No, a single year above 1.5°C does NOT mean, that the Paris Agreement limit is reached. @JoeriRogelj @BillHareClimate @CONSTRAIN_EU https://t.co/qzd8lKEhaQ pic.twitter.com/Fw3QzeFig1 — Carl-Friedrich Schleussner (@CarlSchleussner) May 10, 2022

Don’t read too much into the headline.

One year cracking the 1.5°C barrier does not mean the global average has moved up to that level. We can expect a certain amount of up and down as always.

Don’t worry, we’re still in deep trouble – as always, let’s not make it worse than it is.

Washington Post:

Since signing the Paris climate agreement in 2015, nations around the world have focused on one climate goal: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels this century. But as greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning have continued to increase, a new report from the World Meteorological Organization shows global temperatures could temporarily hit that threshold within the next five years.

The WMO stated Monday there is a 50 percent chance that the annual global temperature will hit this mark by 2026. The probability is only increasing with time. In 2015, the chance of temporarily observing 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming was zero, underscoring the rapid pace of human-caused climate change.

“A single year of exceedance above 1.5°C does not mean we have breached the iconic threshold of the Paris agreement, but it does reveal that we are edging ever closer to a situation where 1.5°C could be exceeded for an extended period,” Leon Hermanson, a researcher at Britain’s Met Office who led the report, said in a news release.