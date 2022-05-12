Planet Could Bust 1.5 ° C Barrier Soon. Don’t Read Too Much into It
May 12, 2022
Don’t read too much into the headline.
One year cracking the 1.5°C barrier does not mean the global average has moved up to that level. We can expect a certain amount of up and down as always.
Don’t worry, we’re still in deep trouble – as always, let’s not make it worse than it is.
Since signing the Paris climate agreement in 2015, nations around the world have focused on one climate goal: limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) above preindustrial levels this century. But as greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning have continued to increase, a new report from the World Meteorological Organization shows global temperatures could temporarily hit that threshold within the next five years.
The WMO stated Monday there is a 50 percent chance that the annual global temperature will hit this mark by 2026. The probability is only increasing with time. In 2015, the chance of temporarily observing 1.5 degrees Celsius of warming was zero, underscoring the rapid pace of human-caused climate change.
“A single year of exceedance above 1.5°C does not mean we have breached the iconic threshold of the Paris agreement, but it does reveal that we are edging ever closer to a situation where 1.5°C could be exceeded for an extended period,” Leon Hermanson, a researcher at Britain’s Met Office who led the report, said in a news release.
May 12, 2022 at 9:54 am
Beats me how we can avoid shooting past 1.5°C within a few years. Like a thermometer thrown into an oven, we will watch as the mercury accelerates.
I live near huge lignite mines in sunny & windy Germany. Today, 86% of the electricity produced by RWE is coal power (with 6% gas power). Solar and wind make up just 14% of the mix. Weaning ourselves off Putin’s oil, coal and gas means the focus is now on keeping burning lignite.
We are fucked. Drought is now hitting Europe, with brutal heat torching Portugal, Spain and now France.
May 12, 2022 at 11:03 am
Sorry, but I have trouble thinking of Germany as sunny, unless you’re comparing it to…Scotland?
May 12, 2022 at 12:22 pm
“Planet Could Bust 1.5 ° C Barrier Soon. Don’t Read Too Much into It”
Sure, we could pass 1.5 in a few years, then get back to 1.3 for a few more years or so, but are we seriously supposed to expect that 1.5 isn’t a done deal?
It’s like Mauna Loa readings. It fluctuates, but it only goes up in the long run.
Only large reductions in actual carbon emissions has an effect – and we aren’t close to it as yet. Avoiding looking at the elephant doesn’t mean the elephant isn’t there.
Revealed: the ‘carbon bombs’ set to trigger catastrophic climate breakdown
https://www.theguardian.com/environment/ng-interactive/2022/may/11/fossil-fuel-carbon-bombs-climate-breakdown-oil-gas
“The dozen biggest oil companies are on track to spend $103m a day for the rest of the decade exploiting new fields of oil and gas that cannot be burned if global heating is to be limited to well under 2C.”
May 12, 2022 at 2:23 pm
ClimateAdam compares climate change to a car that can only accelerate. So, the car reaches 70 mph and ‘don’t read too much into it’? As always, its the trendline, not the absolute value, that is alarming. ClimateAdam says arguing about the cost of climate action is like arguing about the cost of putting brakes in that car, which I find to be a real useful metaphor. Of course brakes are expensive, but who would drive around in a car that can only accelerate? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUMeWPNSd6s