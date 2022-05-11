Twitter Dust-Up: Nuclear Advocate Rakes Nuclear Cost Overruns
May 11, 2022
Here, a bracing twitter thread from Jesse Jenkins of Princeton, a very well informed and sharp researcher on grid decarbonization. Dr. Jenkins has been consistent in favoring renewables plus nuclear energy as part of a global decarbonization plan, but here, he brings some tough love.
I’m just glad that someone finally gave me a credible number for electricity production from the long awaited Vogtle Nuclear plant project in Georgia, much delayed and hugely over budget.
And for the soft-headed off-the-gridders both left and right who are thinking, “no problem, I’ll just get solar panels on my roof”, there’s this.
Fun thread has lots of pushback from butt-hurt nuke bros.
Finally, if you want more and have some time, the Energy Gang podcast from last week throws a lot of shade on just about everybody’s assumptions about decarbonization, notably from Melissa Lott, Director of Research at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.
One thing I did not know – that almost all of the advanced reactor designs currently in development require something called HALEU, High Assay, Low enrichment Uranium, as a fuel.
Currently, the global supply of that comes from – ta da! – Russia. I’ll make another post on that.
May 11, 2022 at 10:16 am
Jenkins thread unrolled:
May 11, 2022 at 10:26 am
“And since I’ve upset team nuclear, I’ll throw this in for equal measure: Vogtle is still a better deal than New Jersey or Massachusetts ratepayers have been getting for rooftop solar at well over $200/MWh…”
?? What does “ratepayers” have to do with rooftop solar? Isn’t that a private household choice? Beyond the scams, some people are willing to fork out money for reliability and/or personal climate smugitude and/or taking advantage of subsidy programs that push the costs below a critical threshold.
I didn’t buy a Leaf in 2014 because it was cheaper.