Twitter Dust-Up: Nuclear Advocate Rakes Nuclear Cost Overruns May 11, 2022

$34 billion and 10 years. The performance of Southern Co. & Westinghouse at Vogtle is utterly unacceptable. If it is best the sector can do, nuclear has no future. I think new small modular reactors can do better, but they have to prove it. No one will believe it until we see it. https://t.co/XqO5s4cG06 — JesseJenkins (@JesseJenkins) May 10, 2022

Here, a bracing twitter thread from Jesse Jenkins of Princeton, a very well informed and sharp researcher on grid decarbonization. Dr. Jenkins has been consistent in favoring renewables plus nuclear energy as part of a global decarbonization plan, but here, he brings some tough love.

I’m just glad that someone finally gave me a credible number for electricity production from the long awaited Vogtle Nuclear plant project in Georgia, much delayed and hugely over budget.

https://t.co/7VAGrRKScS



Remember, cost isn't value. Nuclear is worth more than wind. But 2.5-3x more? Doubtful today. Perhaps in near 100% carbon-free grids. But we can and should do much better than this! — JesseJenkins (@JesseJenkins) May 10, 2022

And for the soft-headed off-the-gridders both left and right who are thinking, “no problem, I’ll just get solar panels on my roof”, there’s this.

And since I've upset team nuclear, I'll throw this in for equal measure: Vogtle is still a better deal than New Jersey or Massachusetts ratepayers have been getting for rooftop solar at well over $200/MWh… 🤔 — JesseJenkins (@JesseJenkins) May 10, 2022

Fun thread has lots of pushback from butt-hurt nuke bros.

Finally, if you want more and have some time, the Energy Gang podcast from last week throws a lot of shade on just about everybody’s assumptions about decarbonization, notably from Melissa Lott, Director of Research at Columbia University’s Center on Global Energy Policy.

One thing I did not know – that almost all of the advanced reactor designs currently in development require something called HALEU, High Assay, Low enrichment Uranium, as a fuel.

Currently, the global supply of that comes from – ta da! – Russia. I’ll make another post on that.