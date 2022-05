Transmission Still a Bottleneck in Texas May 9, 2022

Houston wants more power. pic.twitter.com/i64w0A1qqA — Joshua D. Rhodes (@joshdr83) May 9, 2022

Red area is where electricity is tight and prices rise. Blue areas have plenty of power and negative pricing, due in large part to wind and solar renewables.

Texas has done a lot of transmission, they need to do more.

We have broken the previous peak demand May record, now sitting right at 69GW and have ~27GW of renewables, ~40% of total demand being met with #wind & #solar.



Looks like solar will fall short of an all time record, probably because of lack of transmission.#txlege #txenergy https://t.co/HNnnZoNmGR — Doug Lewin (@douglewinenergy) May 9, 2022

Mark Jacobson of Stanford has chimed in.

Seems this issue can be solved with rooftop PV and offshore wind, neither of which requires much transmission. — Mark Z. Jacobson (@mzjacobson) May 9, 2022