Texas Heat Challenges Health, Grid. It’s Only May. May 8, 2022

Houston Chronicle:

The relentless heat will only grow in intensity through next week, which is expected to have 93-96 degree days each day, per Space City Weather. In fact, the Bayou City is forecast to tie or break numerous heat records from Saturday through Thursday, baking along with much of the Lone Star State.

Earlier this week, Austin-based energy consultant Doug Lewin, announced that the Energy Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) is expecting demand for power across Texas to reach 69.3 gigawatts on Saturday, as temperatures in Houston and Dallas hit highs in the low-to-mid ’90s and eclipse 100 in towns such as Midland and Laredo. ERCOT issued a follow-up statement saying it has asked power plants to delay or curtail planned power outages accordingly.

Below, Josh Rhodes of University of Texas says the Texas Grid held up on Saturday:

430pm and all is well! Can see some of the transmission constraints/outages showing up in multi-hundreds of dollars price differentials. But in general $-West << $-Houston… if only there was some way of getting electricity from where it’s cheap to where it is under high demand! pic.twitter.com/Mhm8fFQuOk — Joshua D. Rhodes (@joshdr83) May 7, 2022

Record-breaking heat wave signals a record-breaking year: “The highest temperatures on Saturday are expected to appear from Amarillo to Laredo, Texas, with highs over 100 in major cities like Lubbock, Abilene, Austin, Midland and San Antonio” https://t.co/dIXvlq3P0z — Rocky Kistner (@therockyfiles) May 7, 2022