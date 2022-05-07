IPCC Reviews Climate Models. Turns Out They’ve Been Spot On May 7, 2022

The final version of the IPCC 6th Assessment Report WG1 is out! Now you can see a decent looking (and full page) version of my figure in Ch. 1 on performance of old climate models compared to observations in the years after they were published: https://t.co/leC7zDO2aj pic.twitter.com/OGG0Xfl1Te — Zeke Hausfather (@hausfath) May 6, 2022

Above, Zeke Hausfather’s comparisons of historic climate models shows the rather amazing accuracy even going back to the 70s.

Below, because you can’t repeat this too often, my interviews with James Hansen, Michael Mann and others on the accuracy of Hansen’s climate models, delivered to the US Senate on my birthday in 1988.