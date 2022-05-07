IPCC Reviews Climate Models. Turns Out They’ve Been Spot On
May 7, 2022
Above, Zeke Hausfather’s comparisons of historic climate models shows the rather amazing accuracy even going back to the 70s.
Below, because you can’t repeat this too often, my interviews with James Hansen, Michael Mann and others on the accuracy of Hansen’s climate models, delivered to the US Senate on my birthday in 1988.
May 7, 2022 at 11:24 am
That’s a pretty wide range of graphs, that is plotted. if you look closer, over what is still a fairly small range. and it’s only one dependent variable – global temperature. I’m concerned that people will assume “climate models” predicting the future are going to be just as good, when we know they are ignoring the permafrost climate feedback, still. And that their prediction of Arctic sea ice was spectacularly wrong, and that this is a powerful feedback just kicking in during the past decade. The political interference in the IPCC publications still ensures “err on the side of least drama”, and therefore encourage more BAU as long as possible.