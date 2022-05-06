For Wildfire Fighters, an Emotional Burden
May 6, 2022
The mental strain of climate disruption hitting those on the front lines first.
But soon we’ll all be on the front lines.
Even without experiencing severe weather first-hand, many students are grappling with the long-term impacts that climate change will have on their lives. For some, this can turn into eco-anxiety—persistent worries about their own futures and the prospects for future generations. During a K12 Climate Action listening session, Dr. Aaron Bernstein of Harvard Chan C-CHANGE shared that strong relationships with supportive adults at school can be a protective factor for eco-anxiety. Schools can also help reduce this anxiety by teaching students about climate action and how they can be part of climate solutions.