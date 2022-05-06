As Coal Fades, Mines Get New Life in Energy Storage May 6, 2022

I interviewed Dr. Peter Schubert, a Professor of electrical and computer engineering and the Director of the Richard G. Lugar Center for Renewable Energy (LCRE) at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).

Dr. Schubert is working to enable greater clean energy penetration in Indiana and across the midwest. Among the topics I was excited to discuss was the potential for rehabilitating abandoned underground coal mines for energy storage using well-understood, off-the-shelf pumped storage technology.

Boston, Massachusetts-based Rye Development, which has a current in-design or operational portfolio of 25 projects in 10 states, on Jan. 4 announced it was developing the 200-MW Lewis Ridge Closed Loop Pumped Hydropower Storage project in Bell County. The company has filed for a permit for the project with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC).

Michael Rooney, vice president of Project Management for Rye Development, told POWER on Jan. 5 that Rye expects the FERC application process will take a few years, while providing at least three-to-five-year construction process that would bring Lewis Ridge online by 2030.

“This is the first project we are pursuing on a former coal site,” said Rooney, who said it could be a model for future sites that could reclaim abandoned coal mines. “Rye recognizes the opportunity that certain brownfield sites offer for closed-loop pumped storage projects. Oftentimes these sites have characteristics that are beneficial for large power generation or storage applications such as existing transmission access, favorable zoning, etc.”

The project site has what Rye said is “beneficial topography,” along with proximity to transmission infrastructure.

The U.S. Dept. of Energy (DOE) has said pumped storage facilities are the most common form of energy storage in the U.S., representing 95% of all utility-scale storage. Most U.S. pumped storage facilities were built between 1960 and 1990, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The agency has said about 21 GW of pumped storage is in use today. The group said that while FERC has approved a handful of new pumped storage projects since 2014, the U.S has not added any new pumped storage capacity since 2012—with just two new plants coming online since 2000.

Lewis Ridge, like other closed-loop pumped storage facilities, will feature a system that moves water between a manmade lower reservoir and a manmade upper reservoir. Water is released from the upper reservoir, and used to turn hydroelectric turbines to generate electricity. The water is than collected in the lower reservoir, and returned to the upper reservoir to repeat the process, in effect recycling the same water over and over to produce power.

Rye officials said pumped storage “offers a flexible solution to the changing grid, including the ability to store intermittent solar and wind resources moving forward.”

“Rye is the leading developer of this type of long-duration storage in the U.S.,” said Rooney, noting the company’s expertise in the hydropower sector. “As an example, Rye’s Swan Lake project is a late-stage project that will be the first closed-loop pumped storage facility built in the country when it comes online in 2026.” The 400-MW Swan Lake installation, sited in southern Oregon, also is designed to support renewable energy power generation.

Below, similar above-ground storage project in Australia will take advantage of an abandoned gold mine.