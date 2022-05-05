Gridlock in Energy Threatens Security, Energy Transition May 5, 2022

Let’s see if I can describe this.

Production of coal, oil and natural gas were down sharply in the wake of the Global Covid shutdown.

Covid recover spiked global energy demand.

Prices went up sharply, particularly in Europe and Asia.

Russia threw a spanner into the works with a war of choice.

That war clarified as never before the West’s security exposure to a (now obviously) hostile and uncooperative trading partner. Prices spiked even more in Europe.

Oil majors have been unwilling to boost production rapidly, fearing another crash, and feeling overwhelming demand from their shareholders to make good on a decade of unfulfilled promises of profit, so invested in stock buybacks instead of production.

The situation has made the need for an energy transition painfully apparent, at the same time it has heightened the short term need for natural gas. That would require investment in very expensive Liquified Natural gas infrastructure, but at the same time recognizing that those structures have a short useful life cycle, if we’re going to move quickly to renewable, non-fossil fuels.

We’re asking for major fossil companies to commit resources that may never be fully paid back, simply to save humanity, the life support system of the planet, and a livable society for their children.

