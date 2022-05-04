As Heat Wave Builds, Fire Season Comes Early in Southwest
May 4, 2022
On April 29, 2022, the GOES East satellite captured this dynamic imagery of massive grayish-white smoke plumes emanating from the Cerro Pelado, Cooks Peak, and the combined Calf Canyon and Hermits Peak fires in New Mexico, while a brownish dust storm raced southward from the Colorado Plains.
According to the National Weather Service, wind gusts in Colorado reached up to 60 mph due to a boundary diving southward, and the dust carried caused visibility to drop to near zero in what was called “brown-out” conditions.
As of May 2, 2022, the fires in this imagery had consumed roughly 181,000 acres (283 square miles) combined, an area about the size of Lexington, Kentucky.
