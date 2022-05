Ford F-150 Sparks Creative “Frunkin” Ads May 2, 2022

A frunk is the trunk in the front where there is no engine because you have an electric vehicle.

Lot’s of people have ideas about what to do with that space, and with the flexibility of having portable power from the EV batteries. New Ford Ads do a good job picking up on that.

The Lightning is the Right Thing.

Catch the music below.

There’s a part 3 below.