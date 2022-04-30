Bringing the Weather, Powered by Wind! April 30, 2022

In speaking to Chris Gloninger of KCCI – Des Moines for my most recent Yale Climate Connections video, he related several anecdotes on the experience of moving from Massachusetts to Iowa, including this one, noting the difference in electric rates between a primarily fossil fuel powered state, and a primarily wind powered state.

Below, the most recent graph from international consulting firm Lazard, which is considered the gold standard for electric generation prices, shows renewables as the most cost effective sources of new generation.

The war in Ukraine will only spike fossil prices even higher.

and the Russian invasion, spiking fossil fuel prices everywhere. This is US Natural Gas prices. Will affect everything from electricity prices, manufacturing costs, etc. pic.twitter.com/F743Bfwq3j — Bob Strulavitch (@Bobstrulavitch) April 30, 2022