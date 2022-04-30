Bringing the Weather, Powered by Wind!

April 30, 2022

In speaking to Chris Gloninger of KCCI – Des Moines for my most recent Yale Climate Connections video, he related several anecdotes on the experience of moving from Massachusetts to Iowa, including this one, noting the difference in electric rates between a primarily fossil fuel powered state, and a primarily wind powered state.

Below, the most recent graph from international consulting firm Lazard, which is considered the gold standard for electric generation prices, shows renewables as the most cost effective sources of new generation.

The war in Ukraine will only spike fossil prices even higher.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: