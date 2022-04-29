Indian Cities, Agriculture, Reeling from Heat Wave

with Peter Sinclair
The last 6 weeks in New Delhi have averaged more than 4 °C (7.5 °F) above normal.For such a long duration, that's about as large a temperature excess above normal as New Delhi has ever seen and mirrors a similarly timed heatwave during 2010. pic.twitter.com/fZnoDupafE— Dr. Robert Rohde (@RARohde) April 29, 2022
The last 6 weeks in New Delhi have averaged more than 4 °C (7.5 °F) above normal.For such a long duration, that's about as large a temperature excess above normal as New Delhi has ever seen and mirrors a similarly timed heatwave during 2010. pic.twitter.com/fZnoDupafE
Below, impacts on Indian grain harvest.
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 8,065 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!