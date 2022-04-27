Gas as a Weapon: Russia Cuts Supply to Poland, Bulgaria April 27, 2022

“Gas markets are global” – and tight supplies will reverberate thru markets around the world, raising prices and underlining need for renewable transition.

Bloomberg:

Russia will cut off the gas to Poland and Bulgaria on Wednesday in a major escalation in the standoff between Moscow and Europe over energy supplies and the war in Ukraine.

Moscow is making good on a threat to halt gas flows to countries that refuse President Vladimir Putin’s new demand to pay for the fuel in rubles. The European Union has rejected the move in principle but now payment deadlines are starting to fall due, governments across Europe need to decide whether to accept Putin’s terms or lose crucial supplies — and face the prospect of energy rationing.