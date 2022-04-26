Busting the Anti-Solar Myths April 26, 2022

Getting busy around here – again.

I’m spending a lot of time traveling to sites of potential solar projects, to bust the Facebook-fomented myths about solar energy.

The same folks that told you wind turbines cause cancer, are telling folks on social media that solar farms will create all manner of mischief. I’m getting strong feedback from the landowners, mostly farmers, who really want to see solar deployed, and not just because it helps them diversify income. More and more are telling me they understand their obligation to their children, and future generations.

Above, the myth that solar farms are somehow “toxic” or contaminate soil. I asked a panel of experts, including Annick Anctil of Michigan State U, one of the foremost experts in the country on that topic, and Josh Pearce of Michigan Tech.

Below, Patricia McGarr is Chair of the Illinois State Board of Real Estate Appraisal, and the National Director of Valuation at Cohn-Resnick, a top ten accounting firm. She’s worked with an 8 person team evaluating 26 solar sites in 15 states for possible impacts on property values. Her finding? No impact.

These videos and much, much more are available at my Sun101 website, and they are meant to be shared – so don’t be shy. This conversation is taking place on social media, and we won’t win unless those with access to good information are willing to push back on the crazy.

Below, an Iowa TV team looks at the misinformation they are seeing from anti-solar operatives. The formula is: Fossil funded think tank spreads nonsense on Facebook, local groups pick up and amplify in local echo chambers, fearful misinformed locals show up to angrily intimidate local boards into passing restrictive ordinances. Rinse, repeat.