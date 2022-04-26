Biofuel Wood Pellets Not a Climate Solution

April 26, 2022

  1. Gingerbaker Says:

    April 26, 2022 at 10:09 am

    The video presents a false premise – that biofuels are green because the CO2 produced when they burn is absorbed by other trees. Or that it is green because you can grow more trees.

    Sorry guys, but biofuels are green because the CO2 they produce when burned is CO2 that was just previously stripped out of the atmosphere by the tree or plant that is being burned. So, no net new CO2 is being introduced into the carbon cycle.

    Exactly *unlike* the CO2 produced by burning fossil fuels, which introduces new previously-sequestered carbon back into the carbon cycle.

