Biofuel Wood Pellets Not a Climate Solution

with Peter Sinclair
The video presents a false premise – that biofuels are green because the CO2 produced when they burn is absorbed by other trees. Or that it is green because you can grow more trees.
Sorry guys, but biofuels are green because the CO2 they produce when burned is CO2 that was just previously stripped out of the atmosphere by the tree or plant that is being burned. So, no net new CO2 is being introduced into the carbon cycle.
Exactly *unlike* the CO2 produced by burning fossil fuels, which introduces new previously-sequestered carbon back into the carbon cycle.
April 26, 2022 at 10:09 am
