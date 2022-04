Will Boaters Go Electric? April 24, 2022

Anyone that has ever spent time boating will have memories of the smell of gasoline, and the sheen of oil on the water. The noise from motorboats and jetskis on a summer afternoon can spoil a perfect day on the water. In addition, mall combustion engines are much more polluting even than autos.

Time for a disruption. Some very cool options being developed out there.