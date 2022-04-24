Don’t Do This: Climate Activist Burns Himself, and No One Noticed April 24, 2022

Park Service helicopter just air lifted man to the hospital who tried to set himself on fire on the Supreme Court steps. Copter flies by the Capitol pic.twitter.com/HZp6531S7w — Chad Pergram (@ChadPergram) April 22, 2022

Don’t do this.

If you’re this motivated, we need you. Call me, for God’s sake and I’ll give you something useful to do.

The Blast:

A man set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C. on Earth Day in what appears to be a move to protest climate change, judging by his social media posts.

The police identified the man as Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado. He reportedly died of his injuries after being airlifted to a hospital following the incident. The court said through CBS News that the man set himself on fire in the plaza in front of the Supreme Court building.

Although the outlet did not disclose the man’s motivation for setting himself on fire, it appears to be due to climate change.

One user, Rebecca Field, shared a Facebook screenshot of Wynn Alan Bruce’s Facebook account, which showed him sharing a post titled “Climate Change: The Science and Global Impact.” In the comments, Wynn apparently wrote 4-1-1[fire-emoji]4/22/2022.”

Wynn Alan Bruce announced his date and manner of death a year ago. pic.twitter.com/QQvLKn08tj — Rebecca Field (@rebs_field) April 23, 2022

I think it’s a mistake, actually, to give too much air to this. Can’t emphasize enough, folks, if you or anyone you know if thinking of something like this, there is help out there.

I don’t buy the Buddhist gloss over this at all. This movement is about life.

Saddest of all, the only way anything like this could possibly ever have any effect whatever, would have been massive graphic coverage by major media, which totally did not happen.

The whole thing sank with barely a ripple.