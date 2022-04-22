Which US Cities Will Be Climate Havens?

April 22, 2022

As many as 63 million people may have to consider moving.
Those with homes may wish to consider whether their real estate value has peaked, or will soon, due to climate impacts. Others may judge that they have some time to examine options.
Locations in the midwest are looking good, but they are not without their own risks, and the way that legacy communities like Cincinnati, Cleveland, Duluth, Minneapolis and Detroit manage their growth will be key.
There are, as well, possible adaptations that some at-risk communities can make, like raising existing homes – but the ultimate solution is to stop emitting heat trapping gases.

