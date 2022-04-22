Tastes like Chicken: Lab Meat Maker Draws New Funding April 22, 2022

Lab meat growers ready to slaughter the old ways.

Still “playing with taste and texture”.

Wall Street Journal:

Upside Foods has privately raised $400 million from investors including the Abu Dhabi Growth Fund and Scottish fund manager Baillie Gifford, company officials said, a vote of confidence that Upside’s lab-grown meat can gain regulatory approval and be sold to U.S. consumers.

Formerly called Memphis Meats, Upside is one of several startups attempting to produce edible meat in a lab using animal cells cultivated in large brewery-like facilities. Upside hasn’t sold products to the public but expects to sell chicken after U.S. regulatory approval. The company also has made beef, pork and duck products.

So-called cultured meat is one of two fast-growing alternatives to meat produced by traditionally farmed animals, the other being plant-based products. Proponents say lab-grown meat could reduce the need for animal antibiotics and help decarbonize the food industry by reducing land and water usage as well as emissions. It could also eventually cut the time it takes to produce meat products and simplify supply chains, they say.

Still, the products have so far only been approved to sell to consumers in Singapore and cost much more than meat produced by killing animals.