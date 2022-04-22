Suing Exxon: Rising Tide of Lawsuits Cite Climate Denial Lies

April 22, 2022

Above, CBS News on the steady onslaught of lawsuits against major oil companies, especially Exxon, as the costs of climate impacts continue to rise.
Below, Josh Pearce of Michigan Tech on the Fossil Fuel industry’s exposure to legal risk. It only takes one win to break the dam, and the fossil industry will face retribution far greater than what the Tobacco industry saw when similar suits began to break against them in the 90s.

Posted by greenman3610
Filed in Crock of the Week
Leave a Comment »

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: