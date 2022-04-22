Suing Exxon: Rising Tide of Lawsuits Cite Climate Denial Lies April 22, 2022

Above, CBS News on the steady onslaught of lawsuits against major oil companies, especially Exxon, as the costs of climate impacts continue to rise.

Below, Josh Pearce of Michigan Tech on the Fossil Fuel industry’s exposure to legal risk. It only takes one win to break the dam, and the fossil industry will face retribution far greater than what the Tobacco industry saw when similar suits began to break against them in the 90s.