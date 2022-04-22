Quiet, Clean: Electric Flight Moving to Reality April 22, 2022

WMTV Portland, Maine:

Cape Air, which provides commuter service to Portland, Augusta and Rockland, has signed a letter of intent to purchase 75 fully-electric airplanes from Eviation Aircraft.

The Eviation Alice can carry nine passengers and two crew. It has a range of about 500 miles on a charge with a top cruising speed of nearly 300 miles per hour.

“Together with Eviation, we are creating the next generation of air travel, in which electric flight will be the industry standard,” said Cape Air board chairman Dan Wolf.

“Cape Air remains committed to sustainability, growth and innovation,” said Cape Air president and CEO Linda Markham. “Our communities will benefit from emission-free travel.”

I was not clear when the planes would be in service.

Market Info:

BAE Systems will design, test, and supply energy management components for electric aircraft in the megawatt power class.

BAE Systems has been selected by GE Aviation to provide energy management solutions for the recently announced hybrid electric technology demonstrator program. As part of the NASA research project, BAE Systems will design, test, and supply energy management components for electric aircraft in the megawatt power class.

NASA’s Electrified Powertrain Flight Demonstration (EPFD) project aims to progress hybrid electric flight technologies for commercial aviation. The project includes ground and flight-test demonstrations to be conducted over the next five years.

“We are harnessing our expertise in energy management systems and flight critical controls to support the development of electric propulsion systems for the future of flight,” said Ehtisham Siddiqui, vice president and general manager of Controls and Avionics Solutions at BAE Systems. “This effort continues our longstanding relationship with GE.”

In addition to energy storage, BAE Systems will provide the high-integrity controls and cables for the demonstrator’s power management system, which will be tested on CT7-9B turboprop engines. The company will also leverage its investment in aircraft electrification and expertise in flight-critical systems to provide guidance for electric flight certification requirements.

“We are excited about the opportunity to collaborate with BAE Systems on this demonstrator to advance energy storage systems at altitude,” said Mohamed Ali, vice president and general manager of engineering for GE Aviation. “GE Aviation is leading the development of hybrid electric technology for commercial aviation through this NASA collaboration. Energy management is an important component of our research program toward a more electric future of aviation with reduced carbon emissions and less reliance on fossil-based jet fuels.”

BAE Systems has over 25 years of experience developing and integrating electric propulsion systems for buses, boats, heavy-duty trucks, and military vehicles. The company also has more than 40 years of experience in controls and avionics for military and commercial aircraft.

Work on the project will be conducted at the company’s state-of-the-art facility in Endicott, N.Y.