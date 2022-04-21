The Rolls Royce of Nuclear Reactors Just might be – Rolls Royce April 21, 2022

Or not.

I truly wish them luck, but there are hurdles.

One that seems particularly daunting is that the idea is to mass produce small reactors in order to gain economies of scale. So the first one is getting $546 million.

At what point do the “economies of scale” kick in? at 2 or 3, 10, or a hundred reactors?

Who finances the production of those first few dozen reactors?

Also, what if you produce a few dozen, then find out that, like the Boeing 737 Max, there’s a critical flaw?

Back to square one?

Reuters:

Britain has backed a $546 million Rolls-Royce funding round to develop the country’s first small modular nuclear reactor, in a drive to reach net zero carbon emissions and promote new technology with export potential.

Hitting its emissions goal by 2050 requires a huge increase in low-carbon power generation such as wind, solar and nuclear, but while large-scale new nuclear projects have struggled for funding, Britain is now banking on smaller versions.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity for the UK to deploy more low carbon energy than ever before and ensure greater energy independence,” Britain’s Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Tuesday.

Small Modular Reactors (SMRs) can be made in factories, with parts small enough to be transported on trucks and barges and assembled more quickly and cheaply than large-scale ones.

Each mini plant can power around 1 million homes and Rolls-Royce (RR.L)forecast that the SMR business could create up to 40,000 jobs based on British and export demand.

It said the global export potential was “unprecedented”, fitting with a government plan to increase clean tech jobs as part of its so-called green industrial revolution.

Britain wants to reduce power generated from gas, a desire strengthened by this year’s dramatic price rise, which has resulted in several small energy suppliers going bust.

It is also seeking to replace aging nuclear plants, with all but one of Britain’s existing nuclear fleet, which provide around 20% of the country’s electricity, set to close by 2030.

The SMRs will not be available until the early 2030s and all new nuclear power projects need approval from Britain’s Office for Nuclear Regulation (ONR) and its Generic Design Assessment, which can take around four years to complete for large plants.

Greenpeace criticised the government’s 210 million pounds ($283 million) investment, which is being made alongside 195 million pounds ($263 million) from Rolls-Royce and two partners, BNF Resources UK and Exelon Generation, over three years.

“The immediate deadline for action is sharp cuts in emissions by 2030, and small reactors will have no role in that,” Greenpeace chief scientist Dr Doug Parr said.