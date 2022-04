A Meteorologist Runs for Congress April 19, 2022

I’m finishing a new Yale Climate Connections video profiling the challenges that TV meteorologists face in educating their viewers, and sometimes their station managers, on climate change.

They all have unique stories and pathways – but one of the most unique is Eric Sorenson, who, after 22 years of broadcasting in Northwestern Illinois, will be running for an open congressional seat. He explains why, here.