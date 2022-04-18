Fox’s Top Climate Denier Now Pushing Testicle Tanning
April 18, 2022
In recent Tucker Carlson specials, the Fox News darling has praised Vladimir Putin, and trashed clean energy (these are not separate activities, btw)
Now, Tucker brings us a special report on unmanly men, and how falling testosterone levels are a crisis. How Tucker Carlson became an arbiter of what is manly and not is a good question, but never mind.
Anyway if you have not seen the surreal trailer, enjoy.
There is reason to be concerned about American men’s sexual health, largely due to pollution, including that from fossil fuels. I don’t expect this will be a big part of the discussion.