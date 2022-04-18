Fox’s Top Climate Denier Now Pushing Testicle Tanning April 18, 2022

In his new special on how to raise testosterone levels in men, Tucker Carlson’s guest suggests “testicle tanning” using infrared light as a “bromeopathic” therapy. pic.twitter.com/PirerBMRyr — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 17, 2022

In recent Tucker Carlson specials, the Fox News darling has praised Vladimir Putin, and trashed clean energy (these are not separate activities, btw)

Now, Tucker brings us a special report on unmanly men, and how falling testosterone levels are a crisis. How Tucker Carlson became an arbiter of what is manly and not is a good question, but never mind.



Anyway if you have not seen the surreal trailer, enjoy.

I promise you are not prepared for Tucker's latest montage pic.twitter.com/8tdvYTW2cn — nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 16, 2022

There is reason to be concerned about American men’s sexual health, largely due to pollution, including that from fossil fuels. I don’t expect this will be a big part of the discussion.