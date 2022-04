Illustrating EV’s S Curve April 17, 2022

Not really a fair comparison, Matt Teske on Twitter made a comparison of Miles/gallon (~25) to miles/kwh( ~3) – he says, “So, to go the same distance on gas with electricity you need 8.33 kWh. At $0.15 this totals to $1.25.”

OK but without getting too literal about it, electricity is cheaper. It’s looking like we are on the upward sweeping “S curve” – but there’s a daunting “valley of death” moment right now.

EV sales are up 90% thus far this year with high gas prices being the number one driver of customer interest



High oil prices arent the industry’s savior, they are its downfall pic.twitter.com/PplcWjmXoq — Justin Guay (@Guay_JG) April 4, 2022