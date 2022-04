How Wind Turbines Keep Farmers on the Land April 17, 2022

Above, University of Michigan researcher Sarah Mills discusses the surveys she has done in wind turbine areas with local farmers, who derive drought proof income from their wind turbines.

Below, Don Schurr, former President of the Greater Gratiot County (Michigan) Development Corporation, explains how giving farmers freedom to diversify their income is a bulwark against urban sprawl and the breakup of farms and farm communities.