Solar Recycling a Growth Industry April 16, 2022

Solar panels are going to be recycled. They are part of a growing challenge with electronic waste that has to be tackled, and they are really only a small part – we have a lot of work to do on all the other stuff, too.

Health and Safety Impacts of Solar Photovoltaics – North Carolina State University:

To put the volume of PV waste into per- spective, consider that by 2050, when PV systems installed in 2020 will reach the end of their lives, it is estimated that the global annual PV panel waste tonnage will be 10% of the 2014 global e-waste tonnage.