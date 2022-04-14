What Was your First Clue this “Billion Dollar CEO” Might be a Solar Scam Artist? April 14, 2022

Allegedly.

Really painful and disgusting local news report from Fox 2 in Detroit.

I get ads for this company popping up on YouTube all the time. Looks like a lot of people are being taken in.

Slick salesmen know how to push the “getting off the grid” and “saving the planet” buttons, as well as the “there’s government subsidies in it for you” line.

But wait till you see the fine print in the contracts here.



One unwary homeowner was given a solar array installed on a north-facing roof.

One clue that might have alerted folks that the “Billion Dollar Solar CEO” they were dealing with was a scam artist, below.