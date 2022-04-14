“Untold Havoc” from Climate Fueled Rains in South Africa

April 14, 2022

Associated Press:

Heavy rains and flooding have killed at least 341 people in South Africa’s eastern KwaZulu-Natal province, including the city of Durban, and more rainstorms are forecast in the coming days.

The death toll is expected to rise as scores of people, including whole families, are missing, officials said Thursday. 

The persistent rains have wreaked havoc in the province, destroying homes, collapsing buildings and washing away major roads.

