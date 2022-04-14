Phoenix Weathercaster: Extreme Heat has Awakened Arizonans to Climate Change

April 14, 2022

More from my series of interviews with leading TV meteorologists from around the country.
I hope to put all these together for a Yale Climate Connections piece next week, but talking to Amber Sullins, Chief Meteorologist at ABC 15 in Phoenix, yesterday, gave me some key puzzle pieces.

Amber is a true pro and has been patiently communicating on climate in her market for a decade. Those efforts are bearing fruit.

