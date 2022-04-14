Bridging Germany’s Gas Gap April 14, 2022

The problem is, Germany is heavily dependent on Russian natural gas. Rehabilitating nuclear plants only goes so far, because a big part of the challenge is home heating, something nuclear plants don’t affect.

Heat pumps can cut that demand if they can be deployed, and I think that’s being done, but it’s not a slam dunk.

Gas that is readily available comes in liquified form, or LNG, which can be shipped in on large tankers. The quandary is that building new LNG port facilities around the world, and in Germany, is hugely expensive, and tends to lock in that infrastructure at a time when we should be moving capital away from that area.

Turns out there is an intermediate technology that I was not aware of – Floating Storage Regasification Units, which can take LNG from tankers, re-gasify it, and get it to shore without an existing massive LNG terminal.

Is this a way to get thru the crisis without committing massive resources to permanent gas facilities?

Energy experts. help me out.

The Yale Climate Connections video below was produced before the current war, but while a severe gas crunch, and Russian retro-politics, were becoming all too evident.