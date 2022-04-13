Climate Warming Putting Pressure on the Greatest Lake April 13, 2022

The Great Lakes are 20 percent of the world’s non-frozen fresh water.

Keeping them viable, or restoring them, is critically dependent on the health of the largest, and northern most lake, Superior.

Lake Superior is still, for the most part, overwhelmingly pristine and miraculously unpolluted, but many threats exist, and climate change as always is a threat multiplier. As more frequent extreme rains wash nutrients and pollutants into the Lake, and temperatures warm, there are increasing observations of algae blooms, an indicator of stress on the system.