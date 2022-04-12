In Arizona: Can a Million New People Find Enough Water?
April 12, 2022
CNBC’s Diana Olick strikes again.
Is putting a million new residents in a hot desert environment as the Southwest aridifies in response to Climate Change.
Is this a good idea?
Below, my latest on the Southwestern drought. (worst in 1200 years and counting)
