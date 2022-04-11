Jeff Berardelli: Bringing Climate Reporting to Television Weather April 11, 2022

Readers of this blog will no doubt be familiar with Jeff Berardelli’s reporting on climate and weather extremes as part of the CBS News team.

They may not know that he has moved on to become Chief Meteorologist for WFLA TV in Tampa – definitely a front line of climate reporting. I spoke to Jeff while working on a larger story about TV meteorologists for my next Yale Climate Connections video.

Jeff played a big role in my vid about last year’s astounding heat wave in the Pacific Northwest.