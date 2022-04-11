Hydrogen’s Greenhouse Effect Stronger than Thought April 11, 2022

The problem is not burning it, but whether significant amounts leak.

ReCharge:

A study released on Friday by the UK government’s Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) has found that hydrogen is twice as powerful a greenhouse gas as previously thought.

The 75-page report, Atmospheric Implications of Increased Hydrogen Use, explains that H 2 is an indirect greenhouse gas, which reacts with other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere to increase their global warming potential (GWP).

“While hydrogen-induced changes in methane and ozone in the troposphere [the lowest layer of the atmosphere] have been considered previously, we have also considered, for the first time, previously ignored changes in stratospheric [ie, in the second-lowest layer of the atmosphere] water vapour and stratospheric ozone in our calculations of hydrogen’s GWP,” explain the authors, scientists from the National Centre for Atmospheric Sciences and the universities of Cambridge and Reading.

“We estimate the hydrogen GWP(100) [ie, over a 100-year period] to be 11 ± 5; a value more than 100% larger than previously published calculations.”

In other words, the study says the GWP figure is somewhere between six and 16, with 11 being the average — whereas the GWP of CO 2 is one. A previous study from 2001, which has been frequently cited ever since, put the GWP of hydrogen at 5.8.

And perhaps more importantly for the race to net zero, it adds: “For a 20-year time horizon, we obtain a GWP(20) for H 2 of 33, with an uncertainty range of 20 to 44.”

University of Cambridge, Atmospheric implications of Increased Hydrogen Use:

Hydrogen leakage will affect the concentration of methane, ozone and water vapour in the atmosphere. The changes in methane and ozone are driven by changes in the hydroxyl radical, OH, which is the major atmospheric oxidant and a key player in the chemistry of the atmosphere. hydrogen acts as a chemical sink for OH, and so increases in hydrogen concentrations lead to a reduction in tropospheric OH, which in turn results in an increase to the methane lifetime. Based on our experiments we conclude that if methane emissions remain constant, increased hydrogen emissions would result in a longer methane lifetime and a higher methane abundance.

Atmospheric chemists, weigh in.