The Ignored IPCC Report

with Peter Sinclair
"We are 'firmly on track towards an unlivable word.' Those were the words of the UN Secretary-General… the grim warnings might not sound familiar because it got almost no major media coverage."My opening monologue tonight on the ignored climate report:pic.twitter.com/7YmINCcksB— Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) April 8, 2022
"We are 'firmly on track towards an unlivable word.' Those were the words of the UN Secretary-General… the grim warnings might not sound familiar because it got almost no major media coverage."My opening monologue tonight on the ignored climate report:pic.twitter.com/7YmINCcksB
Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:
You are commenting using your WordPress.com account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Google account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Twitter account.
( Log Out /
Change )
You are commenting using your Facebook account.
( Log Out /
Change )
Connecting to %s
Notify me of new comments via email.
Notify me of new posts via email.
Δ
"The sharpest climate denier debunker on YouTube."
- TreeHugger
"@PeterWSinclair
is a national treasure." - Brad Johnson, Publisher Hill Heat
Follow @PeterWSinclair
Contact me
Enter your email address to subscribe to this blog and receive notifications of new posts by email.
Join 8,056 other followers
Email Address:
Sign me up!