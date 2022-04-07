“Scientist’s Rebellion” Targets Shell in UK April 7, 2022

Largest scientist-led disobedience campaign in history took place today. 1000+ scientists over 25+ countries were involved in non-violent actions. In London, @ScientistRebel1 visited Shell HQ, pasting academic papers on the walls & threw fake oil #ClimateCrisis #IPCCReport pic.twitter.com/U91mmkijWS — Real Media (@RealMediaGB) April 6, 2022

Metro(London-UK):

Meanwhile, experts from around the globe have been taking part in what they called the ‘world’s largest ever scientist-led civil disobedience campaign’.

A number of them in the UK used modified fire extinguishers to spray biodegradable fake oil on a Shell building, where they also plastered scientific papers on the walls.

The scientists are calling for a ‘climate revolution now’ and say ‘1.5°C is dead’, in reference to the target for global warming, which the IPCC warned is almost out of reach.

One of those taking part, Cat Acheson, a social scientist and PhD researcher, said: ‘I’m here today taking non-violent direct action against Shell, because the continued use and expansion of fossil fuels is endangering all life on our planet.

‘I am terrified of the global suffering that companies like Shell are causing, and the lack of action from our government to put a stop to the harm.’

The global action, scheduled to run between April 4 and 9, is set to see hundreds of ‘Scientist Rebellion’ activists take ‘disruptive actions targeting scientific and governmental institutions’ in more than 25 countries, on every continent.

